In 2022, BTS will stage more ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ concerts.

All four shows were sold out, marking the band’s first in-person appearances since 2019.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform more Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in 2022 for fans who are concerned about seeing them live in the future.

Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’s last performance was in December.

BTS announced their plans to bring Permission to Dance On Stage to Seoul shortly after the concert ended.

A video announcing the upcoming Seoul concerts was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account via Big Hit Music.

Members of BTS pose on an orange stage in the video.

“See you in Seoul, March 2022,” says the text on the screen.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed at the 2021 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball the day after Permission to Dance On Stage – LA ended.

Following the performances, Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be taking a holiday break.

Big Hit Music stated in the statement:

“After completing their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’ we would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019.”

Despite the COVID-19 situation, BTS remained active in 2020 and 2021 in order to engage with fans, and they achieved spectacular results, cementing their status as top global artists.

This period of rest will allow BTS members who have dedicated themselves tirelessly to their activities to be re-inspired and re-energized.

It will also be their first time spending the holidays with their families since their debut.

We respectfully request that you consider their need to enjoy ordinary and uncomplicated pleasures once more,…

