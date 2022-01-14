In 2022, find out whether your favorite shows will be renewed or cancelled.

No.

Keep up with all the renewal, cancellation, and final-season news as we begin the year.

Even though the year 2022 is only two weeks old, several shows have already been cast.

For instance, on January 1st,

Netflix said “oui” to not one, but two more seasons of Emily in Paris on January 10, teasing, “New year, new possibilities,” in an Instagram post.

Emily in Paris wasn’t the only show to be renewed for a 19th season in 2022; Grey’s Anatomy was also given the go-ahead.

This was especially surprising news given that Grey’s leading lady Ellen Pompeo had previously stated that she was ready for the medical drama to end.

Pompeo told Insider in December that she’s been “trying to focus on convincing everyone that [Grey’s Anatomy] should end.”

However, in January, ABC announced that the Shonda Rhimes–created drama would return, along with Pompeo, indicating that Meredith Grey will not be hanging up her stethoscope anytime soon. “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes said in a statement.

Unfortunately, not every show had the same luck as Emily and Meredith.

At the start of the year, Prime Video’s TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer met its demise.

Thankfully, the series—which starred Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amoruso—had a satisfying conclusion before it was canceled, as it resolved the first season’s big mystery, but we now know there won’t be a second.

For those of you who haven’t yet binge-watched the one-season marvel on Prime Video, we won’t go into detail.

One of Us Is Lying has been renewed for a second season by Peacock, bringing the show back to the classroom.

Gentefied is coming to an end after two seasons on Netflix.

Hulu has announced that The Great will be renewed for a third season.

Station 19 is set to return for another season…

