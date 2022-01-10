The ten most anticipated video games in 2022 are listed below.

Here are the top ten most anticipated video games for 2022.

With a slew of new releases in 2022, gamers will have their hands (and libraries) full.

Multiple long-awaited games, such as Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, are expected to arrive on consoles in the coming months, making this a promising year.

The ten most anticipated video games for all platforms in 2022 are listed below.

According to Remedy Entertainment, ‘Alan Wake 2’ promises a ‘Pretty Scary Experience.’

After three delays, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction has a release date.

Extraction is a spinoff of Rainbow Six Siege from 2016, in which players battle the Archaeans, a parasitic alien race.

The game’s multiplayer mode allows players to work together to complete missions and defeat aliens.

Platforms such as S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna are all available.

The sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released in February.

Aiden Caldwell returns as the main character in the sequel, which takes place 20 years after the events of the first game.

Players can use a variety of parkour skills to explore a large open-world map set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Certain choices, similar to those made in Dying Light, will influence which map areas become available.

Horizon Zero Dawn fans will be able to join Aloy, the young hunter, on a new adventure in the near future.

Horizon Forbidden West takes players on a journey through a post-apocalyptic version of the United States’ west coast as Aloy sets out to find the source of the world’s plague.

There are several different ecosystems to explore, each with its own set of dangerous creatures, machines, and weather to contend with.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in February.

Elden Ring was named the Most Anticipated Game of 2022 for the second year in a row.

This action RPG, which was created with the help of fantasy author George RR Martin, may appeal to Game of Thrones fans.

Players assume the role of a Tarnished, a person who has been exiled from…

