In 2022, here’s how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable.

With Super Bowl LVI just a few weeks ago, the 2022 NFL season is well underway, and no matter how your fantasy football roster looks at this point, now is a great time to figure out how you’ll be rooting for your favorite team.

Whether you’re primarily interested in the game day food and camaraderie or are a true football fan, snacks and friendship aside, it’s time to figure out which streaming service you’ll be using to watch the NFL playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl.

There are plenty of ways to watch, from Hulu to Amazon Prime Video to DirecTV’s new online TV service, to ensure your game day parties (whether small or large) are a total touchdown.

Make sure you are aware of the game schedule in order to avoid missing your favorite team.

Here’s how to watch the rest of the NFL Football season in 2022.

NBC; NFL RedZone and other sports channels are available as an add-on.

Sign up for Peacock if everyone else is gearing up for Sunday night but you.

For (dollar)5 per month, non-cable subscribers can watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock Premium.

All NBC Sunday Night Football games are available to stream, including the preseason and playoffs.

Most importantly, Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC.

DirecTV now offers online TV and on-demand content, and its entertainment package, which costs (dollar)70 per month, includes NBC and over 65 other channels.

The Hulu (plus) Live TV package gives you access to CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN(plus), FOX, and the NFL Network, which has live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, and studio shows all year.

For an additional (dollar)10 per month, you can add the Sports Add-on, which includes NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and TVG2.

FuboTV is known for having live sports channels.

Fubo’s 100(plus) channels come with a Cloud DVR for (dollar)65 per month, so you can watch the action in real time.

