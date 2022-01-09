In 2022, Hollywood will put a halt to filming, Broadway, and other projects due to the Coronavirus: Here’s What’s Happening.

The coronavirus pandemic began in late 2019, spread to the United States in early 2020, and is still affecting Hollywood — and the rest of the world — in 2022.

Many events were postponed, canceled, or delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic’s ups and downs, including the Tokyo Olympics.

In December 2021 and January 2022, an increase in COVID-19 cases prompted another round of Hollywood halts, with work on TV shows, Broadway musicals, and other projects being halted.

Hugh Jackman, who will play Professor Harold Hill in New York City’s 2022 production of The Music Man, tested positive for the virus after the holidays.

His positive COVID test came just days after Sutton Foster, who plays Marian Paroo in the musical, missed a preview performance due to her own positive COVID test.

“My symptoms are similar to a cold.”

My throat is scratchy, and my nose is a little runny.

But I’m fine,” the Australian native said in an Instagram video on December 28, 2021.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to get better as quickly as possible. As soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage and on my way to River City.”

Due to a health scare at the end of the year, The Music Man had to postpone the rest of his holiday preview performances in the hopes of returning to the stage on January 2.

The Winter Garden Theatre, however, later announced that the show would be postponed until January 6 due to the coronavirus’s continued spread.

On January 5, the Sundance Film Festival announced that it would no longer be hosting in-person events for the event, which was scheduled to take place from January 20 to January 30.

As the Omicron variant grew in popularity, the legendary festival decided to make all of its shows and press events virtual this year.

“Despite the most ambitious protocols,” organizers said at the time, “the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel, and other infrastructures across the country.”

“This year, the festival’s live events in Utah will be streamed online.”

While we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to provide the full hybrid experience and gather in person as planned, audiences will still be able to enjoy the magic and energy of our festival this year.”

Short summary of TV Infosurhoy

Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming, Broadway and More in 2022 Amid Coronavirus: See the List