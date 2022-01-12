In 2022, how can you watch the SAG Awards nominations in real time?

If you’re curious about who will be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will reveal the nominees this year—read on for all the details.

And then there’s the Actor, who goes to…

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out which of their favorite actors and actresses should start dusting off their trophy cabinets.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will be announced in a matter of hours.

SAG-AFTRA, a labor union that represents actors and broadcasters, gives out the awards.

So, what can viewers expect? Well, one of the categories has already been decided.

The prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award has been bestowed upon Helen Mirren.

The rest of the list, on the other hand, is a mystery (though if you’re really curious, you can look up the 2022 Golden Globe winners to see who has been honored thus far this award season).

E! News has everything you need to know about the 2022 SAG Awards nominations and the big reveal.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the announcement, including when it will happen, how to watch it, and more.

We’re glad you asked when the nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards will be announced.

The nominations will be revealed in January.

Starting at 9:50 a.m., SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will give a brief introduction.

6:50 a.m. (EST)

PST is followed by a few words from Jason George of Grey’s Anatomy and Elizabeth McLaughlin of Grand Hotel.

At 10:00 a.m., the nominees will be announced.

7:00 a.m. in the Eastern Standard Time Zone

Don’t be late because it’s 7:00 a.m. PST!

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will be the ones to announce the nominees.

We’re going to the ‘gram for this one, so I’m not sure how I’m going to watch the nominees announcement.

The remarks of Drescher, George, and McLaughlin will be broadcast live on Instagram Stories for @sagawards.

Dawson and Hudgens will also be broadcasting live on Instagram, with the Dopesick star announcing the nominees on @sagawards and the High School Musical alum revealing the list on @vanessahudgens.

The nominees are chosen in two stages, according to SAG-AFTRA.

The first is nominations balloting, which is decided by two nominating committees: one for motion pictures and another for television.

Each committee has 2,500 members according to the organization…

