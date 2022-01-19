In 2022, how much money will Jason Derulo have?

In 2022, what will Jason Derulo’s net worth be?

Jason Derulo is a Grammy-nominated R&B singer best known for the songs “Savage Love,” “Whatcha Say,” and “Talk Dirty,” as well as his hilarious TikTok appearances.

What is the estimated net worth of this musician in 2022? Here’s what we know about Derulo and how he makes money.

Derulo has collaborated with artists such as Luke Bryan and Pentatonix to create original music since his debut on the music scene with songs like “In My Head” and “Watcha Say.”

For “Want to Want Me,” he even won a CMT Music Award for CMT Performance of the Year, and his song “Savage Love” went viral on social media, with some fans creating dance moves to go along with the 2020 release.

Derulo’s popularity has recently increased as a result of his social media presence, particularly on the video creation platform TikTok.

The “Talk Dirty” singer revealed in an interview with Complex that he earns around (dollar)75 thousand per Tiktok video, with some of them going viral.

“With other apps, I couldn’t show who I am,” said this artist.

“TikTok is all about creation, and I enjoy starting from scratch.”

I enjoy writing songs, writing screenplays, and making fun of myself.”

Derulo’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)16 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In his early career, he made money writing and producing songs for artists like Diddy, Danity Kane, Donnie Klang, Sean Kingston, Casses, and Lil Wayne, as well as his own music.

Derulo also makes money from merchandise, live performances, and television appearances.

This includes his roles with Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland on Lethal Weapons, So You Think You Can Dance, and Everybody Dance Now.

In 2019, he starred in the musical adaptation of Cats, which was released in theaters.

Derulo has, of course, made money (and gained followers) on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram in recent years.

While some fans wonder if Jason Derulo is a billionaire, the singer revealed some details about his wealth, including the fact that the estimated total on Google is far off from the actual figure.

Complex quoted Derulo as saying, “It’s so wrong.”

“I was just talking to Forbes the other day, and I was like, ‘Who comes up with the numbers?…’

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/fZMRc-UyPm0″ class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/fZMRc-UyPm0/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/fZMRc-UyPm0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pBI3lc18k8Q” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/pBI3lc18k8Q/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pBI3lc18k8Q?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]