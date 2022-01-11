In 2022, Jennifer Lopez wants to be Ben Affleck’s “best partner,” saying, “My thoughts create my life.”

“My thoughts create my life,” Jennifer Lopez says of her ambition to be Ben Affleck’s “best partner” in 2022.

A new year means a fresh set of objectives.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her plans for 2022, one of which revolved around her relationship with Ben Affleck.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, January 10, the Hustlers actress, 52, talked about her New Year’s resolutions.

“I’m just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive so I can grow and be my best this year,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer started.

“I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been — mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally.”

The following section of her speech, on the other hand, drew the attention of the audience.

“I want to be the best mother, partner, friend, daughter, sister, boss, and person I can be,” Lopez said.

After Lopez’s divorce from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the New York City native and the Argo director, 49, rekindled their romance last year.

In July 2021, the Oscar winner and the JLo Beauty founder made their relationship Instagram official after being engaged from 2002 to 2004.

Even though they aren’t engaged yet, an insider told Us Weekly last month that the couple is thinking about wedding plans.

In December 2021, a source stated, “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family.”

“They truly want [everyone]to enjoy themselves.

They want it to be intimate while also being spotless.”

A second insider told Us that the Last Duel actor and the “Get Right” singer are ready to walk down the aisle after appearing on their first red carpet together in almost 20 years.

“Things for J Lo and Ben just keep getting better,” a source said in September 2021.

“They’re so in love, and it’ll only be a matter of time before they get married.”

They’re both committed to each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together.

It never occurs to them that it might not work out in the long run.”

From 1997 to 1998, she was married to Ojani Noa, and from 2001 to 2002, she was married to Cris Judd.

Emme is one of her twins.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.