In 2022, look forward to these 5 video game TV show adaptations.

In 2022, there will be 5 video game TV show adaptations to look forward to.

The year 2022 will be significant for video game adaptations.

Shows like The Witcher and Arcane have already set stellar examples of video game concepts in new forms, and they’re just getting started.

Netflix, Paramount(plus), and HBO Max are hard at work developing a new slate of video game TV shows set to premiere in 2022.

Here are some of the most eagerly anticipated projects of the year.

The Last of Us on HBO is based on the award-winning video game series of the same name by Naughty Dog.

Years after a mysterious virus turns millions of people into zombies, a hardened apocalypse survivor named Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the US.

A release date for The Last of Us has yet to be announced.

Ramsey, on the other hand, appeared to confirm in January on social media that it would air on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

What happens when CD PROJEKT RED, Studio Trigger, and Netflix are combined?

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS is an original anime series set in the (hashtag)Cyberpunk2077 universe that will premiere in 2022.

Details are available at https:t.coHFyUNRWjbppic.twitter.comWjzXwtovOV.

After nearly a decade of development, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020.

After two years, the Cyberpunk universe is expanding with the release of an anime series.

In a technologically advanced future, a teen becomes an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw, in Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The anime is set in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, but it follows a different plot.

For the time being, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to release in 2022.

Netflix released Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a Resident Evil-inspired anime series, last year.

In 2022, the streaming service will continue to offer Resident Evil content, but this time with a brand-new project: a live-action series.

Before and after the T-virus infects the world, the Resident Evil adaptation follows sisters Jade and Billie Wesker in two timelines.

According to Eurogamer, Netflix accidentally released a teaser for the live-action series in December.

The short clip showed what appeared to be an infected dog, but no release date was mentioned.

Technically, The Witcher and its spinoff series are based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.