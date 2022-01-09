In 2022, ten of the most anticipated anime series will return.

The new year has arrived, and anime fans are bracing themselves for a slew of new releases, many of which will continue their favorite stories.

While there are a number of highly anticipated anime debuts this year, many long-running series are also making a comeback.

What are some of the most eagerly awaited anime series that will be returning in 2022?

Season 4B of ‘Attack on Titan’: When Does It Come Out, and What Can Fans Expect From the Final Episodes?

From 2019 to 2020, the first half of Attack on Titan’s final season aired.

The rest of the series will air in the winter of 2022, with another showdown between Paradis Island and Marley.

The fact that not everyone in Paradis is on board with Eren’s dubious plan further complicates matters.

Regardless, the trailer shows him pursuing it.

When the last batch of episodes arrives, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

On January, Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan will premiere.

9 in the year 2022.

Season 3 of Overlord was released in 2018, and fans have been waiting for news of a fourth season ever since.

Overlord Season 4 was announced for the new year at Jump Festa 2022.

The trailer also teases another thrilling installment in the series.

The Jump Festa panel also confirmed that the anime will return for a fourth season in 2022, in addition to the announcement and trailer.

It’s unclear when the new episodes will be released, but longtime fans will be prepared.

When it premiered in 2019, The Rising of the Shield Hero was a surprise hit, following Naofumi Iwatani as he navigated an extraordinary new world where his reputation was almost immediately shattered.

The anime will return for a second season in the spring of 2022, and it is expected to generate just as much excitement.

Fans are eager to find out what happens next for Naofumi, and the trailers have hinted at plenty of action.

The release date for The Rising of the Shield Hero is currently set for April 2022.

When the series was canceled in 2012, fans were understandably disappointed because the characters were not given the proper send-off.

They’ll finally get the conclusion they’ve been hoping for when the anime returns in the fall of 2022.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc’s trailer looks just as exciting as the manga chapters it’s based on.

Studio Pierrot hasn’t said when Bleach will be back.

