In 2022, the Cutest Planners for Getting Your Life in Order

2022’s Cutest Planners

Who knows what the coming year will bring, but at the very least, you won’t forget your dentist appointment or your Teams meeting!

We chose these products based on our personal preferences, and we hope you will as well.

We may receive a commission if you buy something through our links because Shop with E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

Is it just us, or did the year 2021 seem to fly by?

The year 2022 is only a few weeks away, so now is the ideal time to start making resolutions and making plans for the coming year.

Although your phone can help you organize nearly every aspect of your life, there’s nothing like putting pen to paper to make you feel like you have your life figured out.

Plus, with physical planners, you won’t have to worry about tech issues!

We recognize that selecting a planner is a very personal decision, so we went out of our way to find the best of the best planners on the market so you can spend less time looking and more time planning.

We’ve got you covered whether you prefer horizontal or vertical orientations, colorful designs, or simple no-fuss layouts.

Scroll down to see the cutest planners that will keep you productive in the new year!

We’ve been using Erin Condren’s Lifeplanner for years, and we love how you can change out the covers depending on the season or your aesthetic preferences.

This planner includes three sheets of stickers, monthly quotes, contact pages, a folder, and plenty of space for notes, in addition to weekly and monthly spreads.

Keep track of important dates, appointments, and notes in style until January 2023! You’ll appreciate the handy to-do lists, wish lists, and “to see andamp; do” column, in addition to the cute design.

With this stylish monthly planner, you can sow the seeds for a healthy and productive year, with a different floral print for each month and plenty of space to write important dates.

The Moon Planner is for our fellow crystal-loving, astrology-obsessed gals and guys, and it includes full and new moon dates, major cosmic event dates, cycling tracking, manifestation prompts, moon cycle rituals, and more tools for unlocking your cosmic side.

With the help of this vegan leather planner, you can set yourself up for a productive 2022!

Latest News from Infosurhoy

The Cutest Planners for Getting Your Life Together in 2022