In 2022, the most radiant celebrity make-up-free moments will include Bethenny Frankel, Gigi Hadid, and others.

Bethenny Frankel, Gigi Hadid, and Others Have the Most Radiant Makeup-Free Moments in 2022

With glam squads on speed dial and red carpet events galore, celebrities are frequently seen wearing full face makeup.

But every now and then, they’ll take a selfie without any makeup on, and there’s no denying that Hollywood celebrities have some pretty flawless faces, whether they’re in the mood to flaunt their gorgeous glow or simply want to keep it real.

While we’re confident that the makeup-free photos will continue to flow throughout the year, the stars certainly got the year off to a great start.

Bethenny Frankel, who has made it a point to flaunt her natural beauty, shared a collage of her best “anti-glam” and “makeup-free” moments on Instagram.

“To glam or not to glam…that is the question,” she wrote alongside hashtags like (hashtag)noglam, (hashtag)natural, and (hashtag)nomakeup.

She made a point of showcasing everything in the video, from her hair coloring sessions to photos taken while wearing a face mask.

Fans praised the Real Housewives of New York City alum for “being real,” with one user writing, “Pretty with and without makeup,” while another added, “Glam is overrated!! You’re a natural beauty! It shines from within.”

Frankel isn’t the only celebrity to post a few selfies without makeup.

Paulina Porizkova has also decided to start the new year with a clean slate.

She shared a selfie with her 666,000 Instagram followers after her New Year’s Eve celebrations, which included “a few bottles of champagne” and “jamming out.”

Over the years, Porizkova has been very open about her decision to avoid fillers and Botox, making it a point to show her fans what a 56-year-old woman looks like without them.

She does, on the other hand, stock up on some seriously amazing skincare.

Beauty Pie is a favorite of Porizkova’s.

“I really like the Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream because it works.”

Things claim to be firm and plump, but in reality, they aren’t.

“However, this one does,” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“The difference is very subtle, but you can feel it.”

Porizkova isn’t the only one who teases us with information.

