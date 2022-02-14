In 2022, the Super Bowl will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, and the winner will be Dr

Dr. Super Bowl 2022:

The line-up is legendary!

During their halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J Blige brought the house down.

On Sunday, February 13, the musicians performed together at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during a break in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Dre and Snoop opened the show with “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” followed by 50 Cent’s surprise appearance to perform “In Da Club,” Blige’s “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” and Lamar’s turn on the mic with “Alright.” Eminem followed with “Lose Yourself,” and Dre and Snoop closed the show with “Still DRE.”

Dre, 56, Snoop, 50, Lamar, 34, Eminem, 49, and Blige, 51, were announced as the halftime show’s performers by the NFL in September 2021.

“Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in my own backyard will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said at the time in a statement.

“I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi, as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, for joining me in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event.”

For the third consecutive year, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company collaborated with Pepsi and the NFL on the halftime show, and he teased the performance at the time.

“My name is Dr.

Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach icon, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer from Compton, will take center field for a once-in-a-lifetime performance,” the rapper, 52, said in a statement.

“They’ll be joined by Eminem, the lyrical genius, and Mary J Blige, the timeless queen.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is now underway.

“We’re witnessing the birth of a new era.”

Snoop Dogg recently told The Associated Press that performing at the Super Bowl was a “dream come true,” especially because he was able to share the experience with his friends.

“We’re all connected.

“We’re all in this together,” the rapper of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” said.

“When you think about it, that’s what the world is.”

