In 2022, What to Expect Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s time to find out what the universe has in store for you in the coming year with your 2022 horoscope.

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small commission from your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022! If you’re curious about what the new year has in store for you, we’ve got you covered. We spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, bestselling author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, to find out what to expect in the coming year.

There are several important astrological events, according to her, that may have an interesting impact on our lives.

For example, in 2022, Venus will be retrograde in Capricorn.

With this mode of transportation, you may feel as if love and money are moving at a snail’s pace.

However, once it reaches the end of its backspin in January, it will be in a much better position.

You’ll be able to see who and what you want to put your heart, energy, and money into when you’re 29 years old.

Mercury will go retrograde four times in 2022, the first of which will begin in January.

Beginning on February 14 and ending in February.

3. If you want to be more formal,

This year, Jupiter, the planet of fortune and expansion, will make some significant changes.

Jupiter and dreamy Neptune will align in Pisces on April 12, making it a wonderful time for love, creativity, and spirituality.

That’s a fantastic time to manifest if you’re into it.

This year, Jupiter will transit through Aries and Pisces, bringing opportunities for fun, deeper emotional connections, and action.

Aside from these important dates, each zodiac sign has something to anticipate.

According to Lisa, here is your zodiac sign’s horoscope for 2022.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) is the first sign of the zodiac.

From the 10th of May to the 10th of October

28 and then from December onwards.

Aries will be stepping out of their comfort zones, putting themselves in the spotlight, and working to achieve material success from March 20 to May 16, 2023.

The caveat is that when Mars goes retrograde in October, Rams may want to take a step back.

30th January to 1st February

12th, 2023

They may become a little more irritable than usual…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign