In 22 Kids and Counting, brave father-of-22 Noel Radford confronts his greatest fears during an epic family vacation.

In 22 Kids and Counting, Noel Radford, a brave father of 22 children, finally faces his greatest fears during an epic family vacation.

OVERCOMING A phobia is a difficult task in and of itself.

But doing so in front of your 22 children raises the stakes significantly.

That’s what Noel Radford discovered during a family vacation to the Scottish Highlands, where he was battling his fear of horses.

The family is seen going horseback riding in the latest episode of the TV show 22 Kids and Counting, which airs on Wednesday night, with Noel admitting he was nervous about the outing.

“They aren’t my cup of tea.”

He sighed, “I’ve never been a big fan of them.”

“Mine’s taller than yours!” he exclaimed once they arrived at the stables.

“To be honest, I’m not looking forward to getting on that,” he added.

“It should be like riding a bicycle; you should be able to stand on your tiptoes.”

“When I was a kid, I was bitten by a donkey and it wouldn’t let go, so my mother had to hit it with a plank of wood to get it to let go,” he explained.

“And it has only irritated me since then.”

Regardless of his fears, Noel was able to mount his horse, Boss, and the family enjoyed a relaxing hack around the Highlands.

Phoebe, five, seemed to enjoy the activity the most, asking Sue as soon as she dismounted, “Mummy, can you buy me a horse?”

“It was fantastic that everyone could do the same thing,” Noel said, and Sue added, “and they’ve all had an absolutely fantastic time.”

After Millie’s daughter Ophelia develops a temperature of 39.3 degrees, the family is forced to return home later in the episode.

“She doesn’t feel that hot does she?” Noel exclaims as the campervan convoy returns to the house, hugging Ophelia.

Millie admits that Ophelia is a million times better than she was because she’s been wearing a nappy all day.

Sue ends the episode, despite having a good time and making memories in Scotland, by exclaiming, “We’re home! Woo hoo.”

“All I want to do now is fall asleep.”

In terms of the Radfords, Millie and Ophelia moved out in the most recent episode, making the family smaller.

Fans were moved to tears when Luke revealed that he is bisexual in emotional scenes.

And Noel had a health scare, which caused his children to beg him not to die.