In a 10-minute labor, I gave birth in the Morrison’s aisle, with the help of a cleaner as people shopped around me.

In a 10-minute labor, I gave birth in a Morrison’s aisle – a cleaner assisted me in delivering him as shoppers passed by.

In labor, the majority of women pant and push for hours.

Katie Covell, a 23-year-old Leeds woman who gave birth in the Morrisons aisles, disagrees.

She went there when she was 40 weeks pregnant, thinking that a change of scenery would be beneficial.

But she was a mother in minutes, having given birth to a boy on the floor.

Now she’s ready to tell you about her incredible experience…

“I huffed as I pushed myself off the couch, cradling my 40-week baby bump.”

It was February 2020, and I had never felt so uneasy,” Katie explained.

“I waddled down the aisles of my local Morrisons, desperate for a change of scenery, and stuffed some nappies and other last-minute essentials into my basket.”

I didn’t think much of it when I felt a twinge.

“But then, all of a sudden, a sharp pain ripped through my body, and I gasped as I collapsed to the ground.”

My contractions were intense and frequent.

“I screamed in pain as Cherise, a supermarket cleaner, rushed to my aid.

“Morrisons staff quickly erected a curtain around me to protect my privacy, and Cherise remained by my side.”

‘You can do it,’ she insisted.

“I couldn’t believe it when my baby boy was born in less than 10 minutes on the shop floor.

“I couldn’t believe how quickly he’d arrived, but my baby boy was absolutely perfect.”

‘His name is Sebastian,’ I said as I looked up at Cherise.

“Paramedics were taken aback when they arrived moments later to discover they’d missed the entire drama.

“I was rushed to the hospital, where Sebastian and I were examined and given a clean bill of health.

“It was all such a blur.”

Instead of a supermarket shopping basket, I envision cradling my baby in a Moses basket.

“However, Morrisons was amazing, and it was such a sweet gesture when they sent me a beautiful hamper full of baby essentials after Sebastian was born.”

“Best of all, I stayed in touch with Cherise, the cleaner who assisted me with Sebastian’s delivery.”

She’d always been there for me when I needed her, and we quickly became fast friends.

“I later asked her, ‘Will you be Sebastian’s Godmother?’

“Cherise was honored, and my supermarket hero is now an integral part of our family’s life.”

We even went to Morrisons to celebrate Sebastian’s first birthday.

“I still can’t believe I went to the store for some necessities and came home with a baby.”

