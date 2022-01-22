In a 40th birthday post, Jodie Sweetin discusses Bob Saget’s death and her engagement.

In a 40th birthday post, Jodie Sweetin reflects on Bob Saget’s death and her engagement.

For Jodie Sweetin, 2022 has already been a year of extreme highs and lows.

On her 40th birthday on Thursday, the Full House star reflected on it all.

The actress shared photos of herself with a Momofuko Milk Bar cake in a sweet Instagram post.

“This is how 40 looks,” she wrote.

“It was filled with family, love, wonderful messages, thoughtful gifts, flowers, Mexican food, cake, and a variety of other treats, and so much more.”

“The past two weeks have been a reminder of just how fleeting it all is,” Sweetin wrote after getting engaged to her boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski earlier this week.

The deep heartbreak of losing someone you love, the joy of getting engaged, and the profound self-reflection of those big round decade birthdays.”

Sweetin is referring to the death of her Full House co-star Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 65.

Sweetin and the rest of the Full House cast have spoken out about the tragic death of her on-screen father on numerous occasions.

“Life slams into you like a ton of bricks.

Sweetin continued her birthday post, “the wonderful, the painful, the joyous, and the uncertain.”

“The most important lesson I’ve learned along the way is that joy can return if I just hold on a little longer at times.”

I hope you recall that as well…Turning 40 has been a blessing.

“I’m prepared for what’s next.”

Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Sweetin went on to say that she’s “Just STARTING to feel like an adult” at 40, writing, “It’s old enough to have learned from a lot of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure.”

I’m finally at ease in my own skin.

It’s a matter of self-acceptance.

It’s a frantic situation.”

Watch the video below for more information on Saget’s untimely death:

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) shared a post.

Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Bob Saget’s Death and Her Engagement in 40th Birthday Post