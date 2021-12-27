In a $50 million defamation lawsuit, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have subpoenaed James Franco for an affair with Amber Heard.

In a (dollar)50 million defamation lawsuit, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have subpoenaed James Franco for an affair with Amber Heard.

James Franco’s past is still very much a part of him.

In a (dollar)50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have subpoenaed the actor.

Franco broke his silence on sexual misconduct allegations in 2018, and the news of the subpoena came just a few days later.

Here are all of the information we have so far.

After publicly accusing him of domestic abuse, actor and musician Johnny Depp is suing his former wife, Amber Heard, for defamation.

From 2015 to 2017, they were wed.

Heard claimed that Depp threw a phone at her head, leaving bruises on her face, when the couple filed for divorce in 2016.

According to Insider, a police spokesperson stated that no crime had occurred following an investigation.

At the time, Depp denied Heard’s allegations, claiming that she was “trying to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.”

Depp stated in the defamation suit (via Page Six), “I have denied Ms.

He’s been adamant about her claims since she first made them in May 2016… when she walked into court with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she didn’t have each day of the previous week.

Depp has stated that he has never been violent with Heard or any other woman in his life.

He said, “I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life.”

“I never mistreated Ms.

“Heard or any other woman,” she says.

After being asked if she tried to hide from CCTV in a lift with James Franco, Amber Heard claims she was being “discreet.”

During her relationship with Johnny Depp, the actress has denied having affairs.

Depp’s defamation case against Heard has now enlisted the help of James Franco.

According to Page Six, Franco has been summoned for a deposition in 2022 by the Pirates of the Caribbeanstar’s lawyers.

A surveillance video from May 2016 shows the Pineapple Express star riding in an elevator with Heard soon after she and Depp had a fight.

Depp allegedly gave Heard a black eye during the fight, according to Heard.

On the penthouse floor, Franco and Heard exited the elevator together, where she shared an apartment with Depp.

Franco will be questioned by Depp’s legal team to see if Heard discussed the fight with him or if Franco noticed any injuries on Heard’s face.

His rumored relationship with Amber Heard…

