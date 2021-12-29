In a bathroom, Jeezy met Nas for the first time.

In a bathroom, Jeezy first met Nas.

Jeezy and Nas are two legendary rappers, each with their own distinct sound and musical history.

Many consider Nas to be hip-hop’s elder statesman, while Jeezy rose to prominence in the 2000s.

Their bond, however, has always been strong.

Nas grew up in Queens, New York’s projects, and had to mature quickly as a child.

His debut album, Illumatic, was released in 1994 and is widely regarded as one of the best hip-hop albums of all time.

He joined the hip-hop group The Firm in the mid-’90s, which included future female rap star Foxy Brown.

Following the turn of the century, Jeezy began his career as a rapper.

In 2005, he signed a major label deal and released his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

With over 1 million copies sold, the album was eventually certified Platinum.

Jeezy looked up to artists like Nas for their contributions to hip-hop when he was a young independent rapper in the early 2000s.

Getting recognition from the “NY State of Mind” rapper was just what Jeezy needed to propel his career forward.

Nas debuted The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip-Hop in 2021, a new podcast.

On it, he interviews guests and looks back on hip-hop’s history as the genre approaches its 50th birthday in 2023.

Jeezy was a guest on the podcast in December 2021, and he talked about meeting Nas for the first time.

They met at New York’s Club 112 and had an out-of-the-ordinary encounter.

Jeezy reminisced, “I remember it like it was yesterday.”

“It was probably around 2002 or 2003, and I had about 20 diamond chains on, a big Rolex watch on my wrist, a Lexus GS 400 outside, and I was in there popping bottles.”

He continued, “I go to the bathroom, and the guy next to me in the stall is Nasty Nas.”

“I’m like, ‘Yo! I’ma be big!'” He told Nas he wanted to be another big rapper like him, and the Illmatic hitmaker confirmed it.

Jeezy teamed up with Nas just a few years later, after becoming one of hip-hop’s hottest new names in the mid-2000s, for a song that many people still remember.

The now-iconic line “My President” was included in “My President.”

