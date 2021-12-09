In a behind-the-scenes tour, the cast of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ preview Season 3

In a behind-the-scenes tour, the cast of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ previews Season 3

The third and final season of A Discovery of Witches is set to premiere in 2022, and the cast has given some hints about what to expect.

Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, and other AMC(plus) stars gave fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the show’s sets and teased some storylines for upcoming episodes.

The Final Season Trailer for ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Teases a Dramatic End to the Supernatural Series

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches begins immediately after the dramatic events of Season 2.

When Aunt Emily (Valarie Pettiford) refused to give up her page from the Book of Life, Peter Knox (Owen Teale) murdered her.

Marcus (Edward Bluemel) and Sarah (Alex Kingston) tried to help her, but Knox attacked Marcus and knocked him out.

Meanwhile, Diana (Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) were preparing to travel from the 16th century to the present day.

“Series 3 picks up right where series 2 left off after the confrontation with Peter Knox,” Bluemel said in the Instagram video Palmer shared.

“I know my first shot is of you looking into my eye and shining a light in it.

“Of course, I was left lying in the dirt at the end of season two,” he told Aiysha Hart, who plays his vampire colleague Miriam.

Diana spent the second season honing her witchcraft skills in Elizabethan England.

She’s back in the present in Season 3 and ready to take on the Congregation.

As she leads viewers inside the Star Chamber, Palmer says, “This room is very important because this is where the Congregation makes all the big fancy decisions.”

“I’m not going to say anything else, but [Diana] has her day in court,” she says.

Diana, on the other hand, needs to do some research before facing the organization that rules over witches, vampires, and demons.

She returns to Oxford’s Bodleian Library, which she visited in season one, in search of the mysterious Book of Life.

Something will occur early in the season that will bring many of the show’s characters back to Sept-Tours, according to Palmer.

She explained, “We are looking for healing, connection, family, and unity.”

Cree, who starred in Outlander, plays the vampire Gallowglass.

He took fans behind the scenes of a tattoo parlor set where a “very cool” season 3 scene takes place.

“So, what’s the deal with this scene in episode 6?”

