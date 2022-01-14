In a birthday message to Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry shares a sweet nickname for her daughter Daisy.

In a birthday message to Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry gives her daughter Daisy a sweet nickname.

On his 45th birthday, Katy Perry is honoring Orlando Bloom, whom she describes as “sexy and strong.”

On March 13,

On March 13, the “Daisies” singer took to Instagram to honor the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s special day by sharing a collection of photos and videos of the two of them together, as well as revealing the adorable nickname they give their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, were photographed on a variety of adventures together throughout their relationship, including sailing, red carpet dressing, and vacationing in Egypt.

In one video, Orlando can be seen singing along to Queen’s “Bicycle Race” while riding his bike indoors during quarantine, and in another, he can be seen feeding Katy a bite of burger while she holds their daughter, whom she affectionately referred to as “dd” in the caption of the post.

She captioned the photo, “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy andamp; strong man I know.”

“Thank you for being a steady compass, a steadfast anchor, and bringing joy to every room you enter.”

“You are the love and light of my life,” she continued.

I’m grateful to my lucky stars for you and our sweet dd.”

Katy and Orlando announced their pregnancy in March 2020 with the release of her music video “Never Worn White,” and their daughter was born in August of that year.

In addition to Daisy Dove, Orlando and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr have an 11-year-old son, Flynn.

Katy took to Instagram Live in January 2021 to discuss how the birth of her daughter “changed my life and still continues to change my life” since then.

“I believe you realize that once you become a mother, all you have to do is focus on being a mother.”

And it’s not because you don’t care about other people; it’s because you simply want to be a good mother,” she explained.

“When you become a mother, a lot of things fall away, and it is the best job in the world…”

