In a bizarre new video, teen mom Farrah Abraham flaunts wads of cash and refers to herself as a “rich b***h.”

In a bizarre new Instagram video, teen mom Farrah Abraham flashed wads of cash and referred to herself as a “rich b***h.”

This comes before Farrah’s shocking return to the franchise spin-off show Teen Mom: Family Reunion, where she promises drama.

Farrah, 30, lip synched and blinked her eyes at the camera in a bizarre new video posted to an Instagram account titled Prop Movie Money, using bizarre props such as a cross necklace, a tiara, a visor shield mask, a bag of money, wads of dollar bills, and more.

“I am rich, I am that b***h,” she lip synched.

Her eyes were frighteningly narrow and green, and her facial features, particularly her lips, were exaggerated to the point of being frightening.

“Wealth is a mind(dollar)et,” the video’s caption read.

“Mullah,” Farrah wrote in the comments.

Someone else, on the other hand, said, “She’s terrifying.”

Farrah’s strange video is released ahead of her first return to the Teen Mom franchise since being fired for working in the porn industry.

The Teen Mom spin-off series Teen Mom: Family Reunion promised a lot of drama and epic feuds with co-stars.

Farrah joined her former Teen Moms Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout for part one of MTV’s Teen Mom: OG Reunion, which was exclusively revealed to Entertainment Weekly in a sneak peek.

The show will premiere on January 11th at 8 p.m.

The eight-episode series, which premieres on ET, stars Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2, among others.

Maci describes the reunion as “all the casts living together” doing “physical fun activities, and we also had a life coach,” as far as loyal fans are concerned.

The moms had no idea that they’d be reunited with Farrah, an old cast member.

“We really tried to make her feel better…?” Amber said when asked about the experience filming with her again.

Farrah had tensions with “pretty much everyone” on set, according to Maci and Amber.

Farrah, on the other hand, responded by leaving Amber and Maci a recorded message.

Farrah said she “really had a great time catching up” and that “some drama did happen.”

She also hinted at a special second-part reunion sneak peek.

Farrah also stunned fans with her transformation after sharing a throwback photo of herself and Sophia when she was a tween.

Throughout the years, the reality star has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures, admitting to getting a boob job, rhinoplasty, chin implants, lip injections, and botox.

