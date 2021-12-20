In a blue latex bodysuit, Beyonce flaunts her amazing figure.

In a blue latex bodysuit, Beyonce flaunts her incredible figure.

BEYONCÉ demonstrates that she has no boundaries when it comes to promoting her latest clothing line.

The 40-year-old Crazy in Love singer wore an eye-catching blue latex bodysuit from her brand Ivy Park’s Adidas collaboration.

She completed the look with a pair of custom-made high-heeled boots and colossal earrings.

Beyoncé, who is married to 52-year-old rapper Jay Z, launched the line in 2019 and said it was inspired by her own personal style.

“I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear and couture, masculine and feminine,” the mother of three said.

Ivy Park X adidas released a cowboy rodeo-themed campaign featuring Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir in August.

Beyonce wore all blue outfits in the video to match her twins.

Another photo shows the proud mother walking alongside Blue Ivy, who is nearly the same height as the singer.

Fans were drawn to Sir because he wore a blue cowboy hat in the video.

Blue Ivy also starred alongside Single Ladies in a commercial for the “Icy Park” capsule collection, which was released in February.

Beyonce wore a graphic-print puffer jacket and matching bottoms as she posed side by side with her mother.

