In a bombshell Netflix series, Colton Underwood discusses his breakup with Cassie Randolph, virginity, and more.

Colton Underwood has finally revealed his true identity.

Coming Out Colton, the Bachelor star’s new docuseries, premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec.

1, and they’re throwing new light on everything that’s happened in the last few years, including his shocking breakup with Cassie Randolph.

Throughout the show, he receives advice and support from gay figures such as Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who came out publicly in 2015, and others.

Colton, Gus, and their friends investigate what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ(plus) community, a group with which the reality star was previously uncomfortable.

Some critics believe Colton is attempting to rehabilitate his image by exposing the homophobia he witnessed as a child.

Despite this, Colton feels compelled to speak up.

“Perhaps at the end of these six episodes, people still don’t understand,” he told The New York Times recently.

But at the very least, I’ve made an effort to correct the errors.”

Continue reading to find out more about Colton’s coming-out experience and how he dealt with his breakup with Cassie.

“I thought I found someone who could change me,” Colton says in a conversation with a childhood friend, explaining why he tried to keep his relationship with Cassie going.

During his time on The Bachelor, Colton felt like he was “becoming more of a straight man,” especially with the Newport Beach native.

When their relationship failed, he felt compelled to come out to the rest of the world and had suicidal thoughts.

“It was difficult after the breakup with Cassie.

He remembered, “I hit rock bottom.”

“I took a lot of Xanax, not expecting to wake up the next day.”

“I did, and it was a disaster.”

Colton talks to his father, Scott Underwood, about the breakup and restraining order Cassie sought in September 2020.

His father was baffled as to why the former reality star was so devoted to Cassie.

Colton responds by saying that Cassie’s decision to file a lawsuit made him realize he couldn’t pretend to be straight any longer.

“I had a feeling something had happened…”

