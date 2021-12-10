In a botched stunt, Henry Cavill nearly drowned Armie Hammer.

In a botched stunt, Henry Cavill almost drowned Armie Hammer.

When it comes to stunts, mishaps happen all the time on set.

However, every now and then, a stunt can go horribly wrong, putting the actor’s life in jeopardy.

This was the case for Armie Hammer, who found himself trapped underwater in a dangerous situation.

When Hammer turned to his co-star Henry Cavill for assistance, Cavill revealed that he had left him there to drown.

Although they played enemies in Guy Ritchie’s film The Man from UNCLE, Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer became close on set.

Hammer nearly drowned in an underwater incident, putting their friendship to the test.

According to the Daily News, Hammer was underwater filming a scene in which he was tied to a cinderblock.

Henry Cavill’s character was supposed to save him from a drowning grave in the scene.

Cavill, however, was forced to save Hammer in real life due to a minor miscalculation.

Hammer joked about the incident, saying, “It was like a mafia execution gone wrong.”

When Cavill swam towards Hammer, he was unable to break free from his tether, according to the Daily News.

The Man of Steel star attempted to pull him to safety, but the cinder block to which Hammer was tethered made the rescue difficult.

“Henry started swimming with me, but he was basically pulling me and this giant cinder block up…so he let go…and I sank all the way back to the bottom,” Hammer said.

Hammer was rescued by a rescue diver who swam over and inserted a breathing tube into his mouth.

Despite the fact that Cavill abandoned Hammer to drown, Hammer understood the situation.

“Hey man, you let me go,” Cavill said of Hammer.

“‘However, I’m sorry because a cinder block was still attached to my foot!”

This isn’t the first time Armie Hammer has been in an automobile accident.

The Call Me By Your Name star found himself on the other side of another car accident, this time as the hero rather than the victim.

According to Today, supermodel Leeann Tweeden detailed Hammer’s act of heroism on her Facebook page.

