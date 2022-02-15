In a Celebrity Big Brother confession, Lamar Odom says his biggest regret in life is “ruining his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.”

The couple divorced three years after calling it quits in 2013.

On the Celebrity Big Brother episode of February 14th, it was clear that Lamar is more concerned with reuniting with Khloe, 37, than with winning the game.

“There were so many things I did wrong in our relationship when I married Khloe,” Lamar admitted in confessional after Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey brought up the subject.

“I never meant to hurt her.”

“Until we got married,” he told Carson, “we were together every day.”

“Would you say she was the love of your life?” Cynthia inquired.

“It is,” Lamar said with a nod.

He went on to say that after the CBS show ended, he would “try my damndest” to win her back.

“Just being in her presence would be a blessing,” he humbly continued.

“However, because of the things I put her through, she has a right to never want to see me again.”

“Just saying her name makes me happy.”

“Sometimes it’s difficult for me to sleep at night,” he continued to Carson.

Fans took to Twitter to talk about how “poor” Lamar is after yet another episode of him missing Khloe on the show.

One user began, “Lamar talking about Khloe on Big Brother makes my heart hurt.”

“What a sweetheart he is.

“Get the f**k away from cheating a** goofy Tristan and just go to dinner with Lamar,” they added, referring to Tristan Thompson, the cheating baby daddy.

“Watching (hashtag)Big Brother and hearing Lamar Odom talk about Khloe Kardashian on Valentine’s Day makes me wish there was a second chance for them,” one user wrote.

“Since being in the Big Brother house, Lamar has been thinking about Khloe nonstop,” a third said.

After only a month of dating, Khloe and her now ex-husband married in September 2009.

The couple divorced in 2013, but the founder of Good American waited until 2015 to do so because she wanted to help him recover from an overdose he had suffered in 2013.

In May of 2016, she officially filed for divorce, and it was finalized seven months later.

Lamar has made some shocking previous revelations about the end of his relationship on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.

On a recent episode, the former athlete revealed that he was hopeful to his co-star Todrick Hall…

