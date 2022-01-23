In a cheeky photo shared by his wife Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki flaunts his insane abs.

In a sassy photo shared by his wife Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki flaunts his insane abs.

A six-pack that is supernaturally good.

In a selfie with wife Genevieve Padalecki (née Cortese) — who kindly shared the photo with the world — Jared Padalecki showed off his hard work at the gym.

“I’m considering repainting our walls.

On Friday, January 21, the Now and Gen blogger, 41, asked on Instagram, “Which looks better here: white tie or matchstick?”

Jared, 39, was photographed flexing in the mirror while shirtless and wearing black pants and a beanie.

The Gilmore Girls alum’s defined abs and muscular arms were on full display.

One fan remarked, “I um, what walls?? I got a little distracted here.”

“You just annihilated the entire fandom,” someone else added.

“Gen chose chaos this fine evening,” one supporter declared.

Jared played demon hunter Sam Winchester for 15 seasons on Supernatural, where the Walker co-stars first met.

In the fourth season of the CW drama, Genevieve played Ruby, Sam’s demonic love interest.

Despite the fact that Ruby didn’t stay for long, their friendship lasted.

They married in 2010 and have three children: Thomas, 9, Austin Shepherd (whom they affectionately refer to as Shep), 8, and Odette, 4.

They’ve been sharing the small screen ever since.

Walker, the CW’s reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, has Jared as the star and executive producer.

The California native plays Emily Walker, Jared’s late wife, but he had no intention of making it a family affair.

Jared got a call from Walker showrunner Anna Fricke asking Gen to play his character’s dead wife in flashback scenes while they were out to dinner celebrating their 10-year anniversary in 2020.

It was safer to cast someone with whom he already shared space at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He returned to the table and told Genevieve he had a question after stepping out to take the phone call.

“I was thinking it had something to do with dinner or our anniversary or something.”

‘Anna just proposed that you play my wife in Walker,’ he says.

In January 2021, the Wildfire alum told Us that she was actually calling to ask him how he felt about it first.

“It felt like he was so enthusiastic and onboard with it that he then asked me the question.”

