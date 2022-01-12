In a childhood throwback, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, wears a panda mask and looks completely unrecognizable.

ALABAMA Barker looked completely different in a sweet childhood photo shared by her father Travis Barker.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 frontman shared a photo of the 16-year-old sitting cross-legged on the floor wearing a panda balaclava.

A knitted cardigan, tartan shorts, and a white vest rounded out Alabama’s eclectic ensemble.

She sat in front of a pile of Christmas presents with a glum expression on her face.

Travis tagged his youngest child in the adorable photo and added a panda emoji to it on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening.

Landon, 18, is the musician’s son, and he and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 46, share both of their children.

Alamaba has come a long way since her childhood, and she now prefers heavy makeup, extensions, and fake nails.

Fans have chastised the teen for her recent social media posts, with some claiming her makeup, short dresses, and dance moves were “inappropriate” for her age.

She was slammed in November for dancing “inappropriately” in front of her father in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-waisted skinny jeans and an open leather jacket that exposed her black bra, she demonstrated her moves in front of Travis, who was sitting on a bed.

Landon also took part in the video, walking in behind Alabama, sat on the bed, and danced.

Travis sat cross-legged in the middle of the chaos, his face expressionless.

“One thing ab is I’m gonna dance,” Alabama said in her video.

The celebrity child’s TikTok drew a lot of attention from fans.

“This is so cringe and inappropriate wtf kind of parenting is this??,” one person said, while another agreed, “She’s 15??? This is not okay.”

Another wrote, “Travis, please go parent your child, and yes, she is a CHILD.”

After breaking “multiple guidelines,” the teen was immediately banned from TikTok.

“This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations,” read the message on her page.

In recent weeks, it hasn’t just been Alabama that has made news.

After less than a year of dating, Travis surprised fans by proposing to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in October.

With her ex Scott Disick, 38, Kourtney has three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

