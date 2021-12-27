In a chilling video, an intruder threatens to ‘assassinate the monarch,’ as the suspect is sectioned.

Intruder threatens to “assassinate monarch” in chilling video as suspect is sectioned

Armed police detained a 19-year-old man at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day after he threatened to “assassinate the Queen.”

Under the Mental Health Act, suspect Jaswant Singh Chail was sectioned.

Chail, 19, sent the video to his friends on Snapchat 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas morning.

He was apprehended 500 meters inside the castle grounds, allegedly armed with a crossbow, after scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder.

He’s wearing a sinister white mask that appears to be inspired by Star Wars, and he says in his message, “I’m sorry.”

I apologize for what I’ve done and will do.

I’m going to try to kill Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.”

The Queen also expressed her love for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, in her Christmas broadcast.

She will not be spending Christmas with Prince Philip for the first time in 73 years.

She delivered an emotional speech about missing his “mischievous twinkle” and his ability to “squeeze fun out of any situation.”

The monarch praised his sense of humour, but added that she was “proud beyond words” of his accomplishments.

The late Queen’s husband was an “early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment,” according to the Queen.

The lovely family photo was taken this summer at the couple’s California home.

The digital personal holiday card was reportedly sent to friends and family.

The photo on the Christmas card is the first time the world has seen Lilibet since the Sussexes welcomed her into the world earlier this year.

Meghan and Harry also donated money to a number of charities, including Paid Leave For All and the Human First Coalition, in addition to the family photos.

