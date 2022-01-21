In a comic book about her life, Dolly Parton is depicted as a “Female Force.”

In a comic book about her life, Dolly Parton is a “Female Force.”

Dolly Parton is a philanthropist, singer, songwriter, musician, actor, writer, and businesswoman.

Fans can now read a colorful ‘Female Force’ comic book about her extraordinary life.

Parton, 76, began her career at a young age and rose to become one of the world’s most renowned performers thanks to her wit, grit, and talent.

Despite the fact that she’s been the subject of numerous biographical profiles, none are as entertaining as her colorful new comic book.

In 2021, as part of their Female Force series, TidalWave released a biographical comic book about Parton’s life.

Female Force: Dolly Parton is a comic about Dolly Parton’s contributions to music and impact on the world.

Artist Ramon Salas and writer Michael Frizell, an author and educational administrator at Missouri State University, collaborated on Female Force: Dolly Parton.

Frizell told Comic Book and Movie Reviews that he began writing biographical comics after TidalWave founder Darren G Davis contacted him via social media.

Frizell recalled, “This eventually led to a lengthy phone call and a proposition I couldn’t refuse.”

“Well, I’ve always wanted to write comic books, but I’ve never considered biographies of comic book creators.”

So, in 2014, after some much-needed deliberation, he sent me two topics that were very well-received, and that’s how our collaboration began.”

Dolly Parton will be the subject of her own comic book.

It’ll be the newest installment in TidalWave Comics’ ‘Female Force’ series, which celebrates inspirational women https:t.coK17JjPt1uPpic.twitter.com9sFBTvLNLv

Frizell acknowledged how much he enjoyed writing about Parton’s life.

He said in a statement via TidalWave, “Writing about Dolly was a joy.”

“I’m blown away by the artist’s vivid depiction of the pages.

The book has an enduring quality to it.

Her philanthropy, humanity, and creativity are legendary.”

Tina Turner, Selena Gomez, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the celebrities Frizell has written about for TidalWave’s Female Force series.

On March 31, 2021, the film Female Force: Dolly Parton will be released.

The softcover and hardcover editions of the 22-page comic book are both available.

Both are available on Amazon for purchase by fans.

The paperbacks are available in two cover styles and are priced under (dollar)4.

The hardcover has a photo cover by Dolly Parton and costs between (dollar)3 and (dollar)4.

Parton fans can get excited about more than just comic books.

The icon is gearing up for the release of a new novel she collaborated on with…

