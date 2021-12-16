In a commercial for Capital One, who are Santa and Mrs. Claus?

The Capital One commercial, which tells the modern story of Santa and Mrs. Claus, was released in November.

It also has a star-studded cast.

It’s unmistakably John Travolta, even though he’s dressed up as Santa Claus with a full beard and hair.

He co-starred in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction with Samuel L Jackson, and he reprises his role in this holiday commercial.

“Hold your reindeer, Santa!” exclaims Jackson, a longtime Capital One employee.

“So that get me off your naughty list?” he asks Mr Claus after sharing advice on how to save money at the checkout.

Dana Daurey, 44, is a Los Angeles-based actress.

Dana has appeared on shows such as Silent Lies, The Victim, and Among Friends.

She attended a Los Angeles Performing Arts High School and developed an early interest in acting.

She landed a role in Unhappily Ever After after only her second audition.

She worked on it for three years and produced over thirty episodes.

Dana was also recently featured in a holiday advertisement for Capital One, an American financial corporation.

You can watch it on Capital One’s YouTube channel or on television.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.