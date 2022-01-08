In a creepy new video, Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is slammed by Kardashian fans as she ‘practices to sound like Kim.’

In a creepy new video, Kanye West’s new girl Julia Fox is slammed by Kardashian fans as she ‘practices to sound like Kim.’

In a bizarre new video, Kanye West’s new girl Julia Fox was chastised by Kardashian fans for “practicing” to sound like Kim Kardashian.

She’s also a “die-hard” Kardashians fan, according to the Uncut Gems actress.

Julia Fox, how long have you been practicing Kim Kardashin’s voice? It’s perfect! pic.twitter.comP2Baki1EKo

Julia, 31, went on Instagram Live recently to answer fan questions as her romance with Kanye West, 44, grew hotter.

When a fan asked, “What’s your favorite movie?” the actress responded with a vocal fry that sounded eerily familiar to some fans.

“That’s such a difficult question,” a raspy Julia said in front-facing video as she lounged on a bed, “probably Adaptation because I probably watched it the most.”

“However, I did watch Don’t Look Up, which I f*cking loved and thought was so relevant and such a metaphor for what we’re going through as a society.”

“How long has Julia Fox been practicing Kim Kardashian’s voice – this is spot on! U did it Julia,” the Twitter user who shared the video wrote.

Viewers slammed the star, with one claiming that her “morphing” into Kim for fame was “so desperate and obvious,” with her even using the same vocal tone.

“This little Kim Kloning act is just creepy at this point,” one person said.

A third observer wrote, “Julia Fox is literally a Kim K replacement, her voice, body, personality, that man has not healed.”

Julia’s Instagram live happened after fans noticed she was dressed similarly to Kim, 41.

Julia recently revealed that she is a “die-hard” Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan on her own podcast, “Forbidden Fruits.”

In a December 17, 2021 episode of their show, Julia said to co-host Niki Takesh, “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up.”

KUWTK ended in June 2021, but the family is already working on a new show for Hulu, which will premiere this month.

“I’ve been watching ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ since it first aired in 2007, when watching it was embarrassing,” Fox said.

She went on to say that she is a “true, OG” fan.

“I wanted them to feel like my family… You get the feeling you know them.”

Kim believes the public dates with Julia are a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a source who spoke to The Sun exclusively.

“Kim finds it amusing that Kanye went from pleading with her to flaunting his new girl all over the city in a matter of days.”

“She knows it’s not serious,” a source told The Sun. “It’s just Kanye’s usual shenanigans.”

“Kim believes it’s just another last-ditch attempt to…

