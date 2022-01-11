In a dark new trailer, Fresh Prince fans are divided as the spin-off series Bel-Air is worlds away from the original sitcom.

In a dark new trailer, Fresh Prince fans are divided as the spin-off series Bel-Air is worlds apart from the original sitcom.

FRESH Prince fans are split after seeing the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming drama Bel-Air, which looks nothing like the original.

The original film followed Will Smith’s adolescent as he moved to Bel-Air with his aunt and uncle, but the reboot is nothing like the original.

The story will follow the character’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to a better life in California in the upcoming drama.

Jabari Banks takes over Smith’s iconic role in the new trailer, and it appears to be a very different take on the story.

“Don’t let this town make you forget who you are and where you came from,” Will is told in the clip.

Before meeting Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, he meets housekeeper Geoffrey Thompson.

It also alluded to Will’s dark past, which included a gunfight in Philadelphia over a basketball game.

The trailer ominously states, “You get one shot at a second chance.”

While the original was a hit sitcom in the 1990s, the new series takes a more dramatic approach to the story.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter to react to the new video right away, and the response was mixed.

“The Bel-Air reboot looks really, really bad,” one person expressed his displeasure bluntly.

“Basically, they took away everything fun and comedic about the original to make a soap opera that nobody asked for,” someone else added, echoing their sentiments.

Others, on the other hand, were more upbeat, with one fan writing: “This ain’t the Fresh Prince we grew up on, but it looks interesting.”

In the United States, Peacock will premiere Bel-Air on Sunday, February 13th.