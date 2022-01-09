In a deleted scene from his ‘Bachelor’ premiere, former Bachelorette Michelle Young gives ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard advice.

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young Offers Advice to Ex-Bachelor Clayton Echard in a Scene Cut From His ‘Bachelor’ Premiere

Clayton Echard met the 30 women vying for his heart during the season 26 premiere of The Bachelor, and a few VIPs met him at the mansion and gave him some advice.

“Well, hello there,” former Bachelorette Michelle Young said as she approached the Missouri native, 28, by the pool in a deleted scene from Monday’s episode.

“It’s also nice to see you!”

Clayton confided in his ex — whom he attempted to win over on season 18 of The Bachelorette — about his nerves going into his first night as the lead after briefly chatting with the newly engaged Minnesota native, also 28.

“I’ve had a whole rush of emotions,” the orthopedic salesman explained. “I’m so excited, but I’m also so nervous.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh,’ the closer it gets to starting.’ I’ll take a few deep breaths and hope that’ll be enough.”

The elementary school teacher reassured Clayton that this process “works” and flashed her Neil Lane engagement ring, which she received from her fiancé, Nayte Olukoya, during the December 2021 finale, to calm his nerves.

“You’re completely prepared for this.

Michelle told her ex-suitor, “I can tell you’re ready.”

“You’ve been prepared, and you’ve got a wonderful family behind you.

I’m rooting for you, and everyone will want Clayton to find his person.”

Michelle then introduced two more special guests: her students Kelsey and Luke, who expressed their support for Clayton as he embarked on his new reality television journey.

Before the limo arrived, the kids wanted to “check in” with him and see how he was feeling.

After greeting the former football player with a big hug, Kelsey told him, “I knew you were going to be the next Bachelor once you got sent home.”

“I had a feeling!”

Michelle’s season featured Kelsey and Luke, who helped her narrow down her group of contestants ahead of hometown dates.

Clayton’s muscles, sense of humor, and ability to build a pillow left an indelible impression on both of the elementary school students.

