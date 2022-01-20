In a different film 20 years before ‘The Heartbreak Kid,’ Ben and Jerry Stiller played father and son.

In Hollywood, father-son pairings are a common occurrence, as directors often prefer to cast real-life fathers and sons to maximize on-screen chemistry.

Actor Ben Stiller knew a thing or two about acting and comedy, having been raised by two comedic legends.

He even asked his father, Jerry Stiller, if he could be a part of some of his productions, which led to a long working relationship between the two.

The Stillers’ most famous on-screen appearance was as a father and son in the film “Father and Son.”

Two decades prior to their appearance on The Heartbreak Kid, the two had played the same role.

Ben and Jerry Stiller appeared as father and son in Hot Pursuit before their roles on The Heartbreak Kid.

Jerry played Victor Honeywell and his son played Chris Honeywell, who were both side characters in the film.

Jerry played Ben’s character’s manager, Maury Ballstein, in Zoolander.

Ben played Arturo Mendes in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, while his father played “man in bar.”

Highway to Hell, in which Ben’s mother, Meara, made a cameo, and Heavyweights, in which Ben played Tony Perks and Jerry played Harvey Bushkin, are among the films in which the two appeared.

Ben Stiller plays the lead in The Heartbreak Kid, a 2007 remake of the 1972 film.

Ben plays Eddie, a sports store owner who falls in love and marries a woman without knowing anything about her.

After getting to know her better, Eddie realizes she has some unpalatable habits.

He, on the other hand, falls in love with Miranda, who turns out to be the one who got away.

In the same film, Jerry played Doc Cantor, the father of his son’s character.

Doc is a foul-mouthed wingman who gives his son raunchy and vulgar dating advice.

Ben made his acting debut at the age of eight on his mother Anne Meara’s short-lived television series Kate McShane.

He went on to make several parodies of popular movies and songs, including one of LL Cool J’s “Going Back to Cali.”

After his parody of Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money became popular, Ben also had a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live.

He, on the other hand, left after four episodes because the show’s producers refused to let him write short films.

Jerry was one half of the comedic duo Stiller and Meara for the majority of his career.

The duo had a great time together…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.