In a disorderly conduct case, Jussie Smollett was found guilty.

On Thursday, a jury found Jussie Smollett guilty of five of the six counts of disorderly conduct with which he was charged.

He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

Smollett was found guilty of five counts of making a false police report on the day of the attack.

On the sixth count of making a false police report at a later date, he was acquitted.

In February 2020, prosecutors charged Smollett with six counts of disorderly conduct, alleging that the former Empire star, who is Black and gay, paid two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, (dollar)3,500 to help stage a homophobic and racist attack against him in January 2019.

The 39-year-old actor, on the other hand, claims that two men assaulted him, yelled “racist and homophobic slurs,” dumped an “unknown chemical substance” on him, and tied him up with a noose.

After his trial began on November 1, Jussie pleaded not guilty to the charges and testified in his own defense.

Jussie claimed during his first day on the stand that he met Abel at a club and that they had a friendly and romantic relationship after that, and that they would frequently drive around and smoke marijuana together. Abel denied the sexual aspect of his relationship with Jussie.

Ola claimed that “he didn’t like me,” while Jussie’s attorneys attempted to portray Ola as homophobic, implying that this was a motivation for the brothers to attack Jussie.

The Osundairo brothers, on the other hand, both claimed that Jussie asked and paid them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him, and that they had pre-scouted the attack site with Jussie, which the actor denied.

When Jussie took the stand for the second time, he told CBS Chicago that “there was no hoax.”

The Osundairo brothers allegedly demanded that Jussie pay them (dollar)1 million each to “go away” and claim they were not involved in any hoax, according to Jussie.

Jussie stated that he would be unable to compensate them.

The brothers Osundairo denied making such a request.

