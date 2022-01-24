In a ‘disturbing’ scene on Netflix’s doc, Kanye West ‘rants incoherently’ about bipolar meds as he demands the final edit of the film.

In a “disturbing” scene from his Jeen-yuhs Netflix documentary, KANYE West “ranted incoherently” about bipolar medication as he demanded a final edit of the film.

On January 23, the 44-year-old’s new documentary received its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The three-part Netflix documentary delves into Kanye’s life and career, as well as his mental health and his mother Donda’s tragic death.

One “disturbing scene” depicts Kanye ranting “almost incoherently during a meeting” about bipolar medication, according to a Deadline review.

Co-director Coodie explained that the scene bothered him so much that he turned off the camera in the middle of it.

Kanye serves as a producer on the film, which Coodie co-directed with collaborator Chike.

Kanye requested that the documentary’s final edits be completed just days before its premiere.

He posted a promotional photo of Jeen-Yuhs alongside an undated photo of the entertainer on Instagram last week.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote in the caption.

This documentary requires a final edit and approval before it can be released on Netflix.

“Open the edit room right away so I can control my own image.”

“In advance, thank you.”

The documentary they reviewed was labeled as a “work in progress,” according to the Deadline article.

Kanye was seen in an “argument” with fellow hip-hop artist Rhymefest in a previous trailer for the documentary.

“God, I feel like he disrespected me,” Kanye says in the throwback clip.

“He was implying that I wasn’t yet a genius.”

“Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?” Rhymefest responded.

Kanye’s painful recovery from his 2002 car accident, which resulted in his jaw being wired shut, will also be documented in the documentary.

On February 16th, 2022, Netflix will release Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

While his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, is only mentioned briefly in the documentary, it’s likely that some of his more well-known scandals will be discussed.

For example, during a political rally, the Gold Digger rapper broke down in tears and claimed Kim tried to abort their daughter North.

The Sun reported at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress was “embarrassed” and “torn up” over her ex’s bizarre claims at the rally.

Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox, 31, is not mentioned in the documentary.

On New Year’s Eve, the new couple met and have been together ever since.

