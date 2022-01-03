In a documentary trailer, Janet Jackson addresses the Super Bowl scandal and Michael Jackson allegations.

In a documentary trailer, Janet Jackson responds to the Super Bowl scandal and Michael Jackson allegations.

Janet Jackson is finally telling her own story.

The music legend shared the full trailer for her upcoming two-part biographical documentary, Janet, on Instagram on Saturday.

The four-hour film follows the 55-year-old singer’s career and legacy following the death of her father, Joe Jackson, and looks back at her rise to fame as well as some high-profile setbacks and hurdles she’s had to overcome.

“It’s just something that needs to be done,” Janet says in a clip when asked why she wanted to make this documentary after previously being such a private figure.

The trailer, which features footage from the singer’s childhood and features some of her famous family members, including her late brother, Michael Jackson, and her late father, is set to the singer’s 1986 hit “Control.”

The GRAMMY winner discusses her emotional struggles during her meteoric rise to fame, describing them as “a side that no one has ever seen.”

“Yeah, guilty by association,” she wryly responds when asked if the allegations against Michael had an effect on her career.

Isn’t that what they call it?”

The trailer also includes concert footage, behind-the-scenes looks at Janet’s life, old home movies, and interviews with Janet’s friends and contemporaries, including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and Samuel L Jackson, all of whom speak highly of the star’s impact and personality.

Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) shared this.

The film will be released two months after The New York Times Presents’ documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, which aired on FX and Hulu on Nov.

Janet and Justin Timberlake’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show was the subject of a lengthy investigation.

Despite the fact that neither Janet nor Justin have publicly addressed the Malfunction scandal, she does so in her authorized documentary.

The Janet trailer teases the discussion by displaying photos from the infamous incident, including a newspaper headline that reads, “Jackson Banned From GRAMMYs after Super Bowl Stunt.”

“It is.”

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Janet Jackson Addresses Super Bowl Scandal and Michael Jackson Allegations in Documentary Trailer