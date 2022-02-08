In a dramatic season preview for ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton asks one woman if she’s been playing him the whole time.

In a dramatic season preview, Clayton asks one woman if she’s been playing him the whole time.

One of Clayton Echard’s women is being interrogated.

This year’s lead is seen asking one woman if she’s been playing him all along in a season preview for the rest of The Bachelor.

The preview opens with a tease of the drama that will ensue between Shanae and Genevieve during their two-on-one date next week.

Clayton realizes that “one of these women is lying to my face,” and asks Genevieve, “Are you an actress and are you lying to me?”

It’s unclear whether Shanae, this season’s villain, will survive past next week, but according to the season preview that aired after Monday’s episode, that’s the least of Clayton’s concerns.

Clayton has a good start in the preview, as he admits he’s found love, telling one woman, “You have everything I’ve ever wanted.”

“We have something unique.”

Clayton appears to tell Gabby, “I couldn’t be more sure that I’m in love with you,” and Rachel, Susie, and Serene all confess their feelings for him.

“Why would you just turn around and drop a bombshell after I just told you I’m in love with you?” Clayton wonders.

Then comes the reveal that has been teased in every preview thus far: Clayton admits to being intimate with — and in love with — multiple women.

“You can’t love three people at the same time.”

“Like, what the actual f**k,” Sarah says, presumably in response to Clayton’s confession.

“This is exactly what I was afraid of,” Clayton exclaims.

For everyone, she messed it up.

That was the last person I expected to be the one to do it.”

Clayton then yells angrily at Gabby, “I’ve given you everything! Don’t f**k with me!”

“Did you just pretend to be me the entire time?”

“I need to get out of here,” Clayton declares, bringing all of the drama to a head.

Clayton admits, “I had no idea this was going to happen.”

“… ”

“I’m so messed up.”

Clayton talked about how the end of his season went down in an interview with ET last month.

“I never imagined I’d get involved to the point where I’d fall in love.”

