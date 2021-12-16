In a Family Reunion teaser, teen mom Briana DeJesus is rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after she ‘can’t breathe.’

The latest teaser for the upcoming eight-episode series promises a lot of drama between the franchise’s favorite moms.

In a scene from the trailer, the Teen Mom 2 star is seen lying on the ground, yelling “I can’t breathe!” before being helped into an ambulance on a stretcher by EMTs.

The cliffhanger was just one of many left by the trailer, which also included a nasty brawl between co-stars Jade Cline and Ashley Jones that required MTV bodyguards to intervene.

“Don’t f***ing attack me online!” Jade yelled as the other girls tried to separate the stars in the video.

As things appeared to escalate, MTV’s security team intervened, separating Ashley and Jade.

Jade was then seen being held back by two bodyguards as she screamed at her co-star, “Get my f***ing hands on you!”

Ashley yelled back, “You don’t want that smoke!” as another guard pulled her away.

An earlier preview showed an explosive brawl between Cheyenne Floyd and franchise alum Farrah Abraham, so this wasn’t the first time a physical fight broke out during filming.

In the teaser, Farrah, 30, was seen yelling “you guys are adults” at her old co-stars, igniting tensions between several of the girls during the spinoff series.

“Let’s talk then b***h! Let’s do it,” Cheyenne, 29, screamed as she flipped a white table covered in red Solo cups towards Farrah.

As the mother of two stomped away from the explosive scene, the ex-MTV star raised her hand in defiance and said, “NO.”

After being fired in October 2017 for taking part in a sex tape, Farrah made a surprise appearance on the new network special.

The TV personality claimed earlier this month that she was physically “ATTACKED” by her co-stars while filming the show as she encouraged them all to “do better.”

The controversial actress opened up to TMZ about her big return to MTV on the Teen Mom spin-off, which was filmed earlier this fall.

“I think we’re going to see how that goes,” the reality star replied after the interviewer asked, “How was it seeing some of your old castmates after so long?”

“I always wish them the best; I believe they have a long way to go.”

“Was it uneasy?” the reporter went on.

“Did you feel uneasy?”

“I’m going through a lot of personal stuff right now,” Farrah replied.

