In a feud with Pete Davidson, Kanye West declares “civil war” on Kim Kardashian, comparing himself to a superhero.

KANYE West has declared war on ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her new beau, Pete Davidson.

The 44-year-old rapper used a meme generator to superimpose his face on a Marvel superhero movie poster with the caption “Kanye West – Civil War.”

Kanye also used photoshop to alter the faces of those on his’side’ of the conflict, including his new girlfriend Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott, and rapper Future.

Ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Taylor Swirt were among the enemies.

The movie poster was taken from the Marvel blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, in which Captain America battled Iron Man and the other Avengers.

Kanye shared the photo on Instagram, mocking Kim and Pete’s relationship.

“THE INTERNET STILL HAS NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” he wrote, giving the couple a new name.

But Kanye did not stop there with the memes, later posting photos of himself with Drake and Future alongside a photo of Pete with Kid Cudi over an image of New York.

A green ‘vs’ was placed between the photos, and the text on that photo read, “Who will win?”

“[Sic] OK LAST ONE FOR TONIIGHT MAYBE,” Kanye wrote.

However, he posted highlight text about NFTs a few minutes later, captioning it with the phrase “greatest of all time.”

Kanye’s Instagram spree coincides with his public feud with Billie and Kid Cudi, the new couple.

The former Welcome to Heartbreak collaborator shared a black and white photo with the Heartbreak and 808s rapper.

The two musicians appeared to be sharing a meal with other people in the throwback photo.

In a flash, Kanye was standing up and putting his hands on the table.

Cudi, for one, smiled as he sat next to Pete, a 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic.

Pete’s face, on the other hand, is marked with a large red X.

“Just wanted my friend to have my back,” Kanye captioned the photo.

“The knife just digs a little bit deeper.”

All of this follows Kanye’s declaration that “Cudi will not be on Donda.”

“You know who” is “friends with you know who,” the singer said of the Need for Speed actor.

“Now we all speak Billie language,” he said at the end.

Cudi jumped into the comments section to express his displeasure with Kanye’s announcement.

“You f**king dinosaur,” he claimed, he didn’t want to “be on your album.”

“Everyone knows since I met you, I’ve been the best thing about your albums,” Cudi said.

“I’m a…,” he concluded.

