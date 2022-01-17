In a fiery feud, ‘RHOC’ alum Kelly Dodd slams ‘Below Deck’ star Hannah Ferrier.

Kelly Dodd is no longer a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but her feuds continue to make headlines.

On social media, the former Bravo star is now slamming Below Deck alum Hannah Ferrier.

Dodd is known for her fiery personality, and it’s expected that if you say something bad about her, she’ll say something back, and Ferrier is her latest target.

The Below Deck alum responded to a TVDeets Instagram post in which Dodd slams RHOC Season 16 ratings following her departure from the show.

“Their ‘BIG’ increase is nothing to brag about… 4 out of 6 shows under a million viewers so far (we had 14 out of 16 OVER 1 [million]and last season’s episode 6 scored 1.059 and.37 in the demo, crushing this week again,” Dodd claimed on Instagram.

“In fact, 15 has won every week by a large margin over 16.

Kelly 6, Heather 0, if you’re keeping score at home.”

“That’s kind of depressing,” Ferrier responded.

It wasn’t long before Dodd noticed the response and responded to Ferrier’s remark.

“Sad? Making observations about the performance of a show I’ve been on for five years? I’m doing recaps and this is breaking news.”

“What’s sad is that you might never be able to do anything better than work as a waitress on a boat,” Dodd said.

