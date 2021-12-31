In a final interview, Betty White shared her best life advice.

In her final interview, Betty White shared her best life advice.

In an interview conducted before her death, Betty White reflected on her long and “healthy” life.

Take a look at what the 99-year-old actress said.

Betty White died on Friday, December 9th, at the age of 99.

She would have turned 100 in just a few weeks if she hadn’t died.

On the eve of a significant birthday in January.

In a December interview with People magazine, she was 17 years old.

28, about her illustrious life, and her best piece of advice for anyone hoping to live as long as she has: “I try to stay away from anything green.”

“I believe it is successful.”

Betty told the magazine that “having a sense of humor” has helped her find happiness in her 99 years on this planet, and that she has found happiness by “looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside.”

“I always look for the positive,” she explained, later adding, “being negative takes up too much energy.”

“Don’t take yourself too seriously,” Betty said in addition to that.

You can lie to others—not that I’d do it—but not to yourself.”

Her cheerful demeanor served her well in the years leading up to her death.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” Betty told the outlet, adding that she was “blessed.”

Ryan Reynolds, Betty’s co-star in The Proposal, is one of many actors who have spoken out in the aftermath of her death.

“The world looks different now,” he wrote as a tribute.

She had a knack for going against the grain.

She managed to get very old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, you’ll be missed.

“You’ve figured out the secret.”

Betty and Ryan had a funny exchange the day before she died in her Beverly Hills home.

“Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she joked in her interview with People, to which the Deadpool star responded, “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

Aside from the jokes, Betty’s true love was her late husband Allen Ludden, who died of stomach cancer in 1981.

Betty’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, told People that Betty had a photo of…

