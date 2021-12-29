In a fragrance ad with horses, Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner look like TWINS as they bust out of leather corsets.

The new ad for Kim’s fragrance company comes after she announced she’s rebranding her company to remove the “W” from the name to symbolize her separation from ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim, 41, and her younger sister Kendall, 26, were featured in KKW’s most recent advertisement.

The two sisters appeared to be twins as they stood side by side with dark horses.

Kim and Kendall were standing in front of a dark, mountainous backdrop.

Their dark hair was wavy all the way down to the waist.

They were both dressed in neutrals and tall brown boots, and their corset bustiers were nearly bursting at the seams.

“Sister, sister,” said KKW on Instagram.

Kim will “relaunch KKW Beauty early next year,” according to The Sun, but without the “W” to “mark her independence” from Kanye West.

Following her high-profile divorce from the rapper, the beauty billionaire is rebranding her entire cosmetics line, removing “West” from the title.

Kim will “relaunch her beauty brand early next year with sleeker, sexier, and more elegant packaging,” a source close to the SKIMS designer told The Sun.

“There will be no ‘West’ or ‘W’ attached” to the KKW reboot, according to the insider.

“Kim is determined to mark her independence from him,” the source said.

“She appreciates everything he’s done for her, but she wants to be clear that she can handle this on her own.”

“Kanye was very involved with the planning process of KKW, and his input heavily influenced what ended up being KKW Beauty,” the source continued.

“While she enjoyed everything she had done previously, she felt that some of it did not reflect her vision for the brand.

“This time, it’s her vision, and it’s all about Kim, which is exactly what she’s always wanted.”

Not only does Kanye own a large stake in KKW, but also in Kim’s successful shape-wear line, SKIMS.

The new brand will “focus on being higher end while still appealing to a broader audience,” according to the source.

“It won’t be outrageously expensive, but she wants it to look like it is.”

It was also crucial for Kim to make the brand cleaner and more environmentally friendly.

“She’s been working on it for a long time and wants it to be a symbol of her independence and business success,” they added.

While the name under which Kim will relaunch her brand has yet to be revealed, she has recently filed…

