In a glam photo, teen mom Farrah Abraham wears a backless sparkly gown and a CROWN as she counts down to the New Year.

The eight-episode special Teen Mom: Family Reunion is set to air in January and promises plenty of new mom drama, so Farrah starts counting down to 2022.

Farrah, 30, took to Instagram to show off her New Year’s Eve glam look.

The Teen Mom walked the runway alone in front of an ornate backdrop with a special effect that included a lot of sparkles.

Farrah wore a backless gown with silver sparkles and feathers on her shoulders, as well as a colossal crown on her head.

On her story, she put up a New Year’s Eve countdown clock.

Sophia, Farrah’s 12-year-old daughter, has been modeling recently.

Farrah has been chastised by fans for allowing her tween to “grow up too quickly.”

Farrah modeled in glam photos with her daughter Sophia over the holiday week, but fans had had enough of Farrah’s behavior around Sophia after months of backlash.

Sophia wore plaid pants and suspenders with a sweater in the photos.

Along with her mother, she posed with both funny and serious expressions.

Fans were not pleased with how “mature” Sophia appeared.

“Your daughter is far too young for all of this, let her be a child,” one person said.

She is not only your child, but also your best friend!”

“I wonder how long Sophia was actually a kid and acted like one before Farrah corrupted her into whatever the hell she is now,” another agreed.

“Beyond cringe,” said a third.

“Farrah, you need help,” a fourth wrote, and a fifth added, “Not appropriate.”

This isn’t the first time fans have chastised Farrah for treating Sophia like an adult.

In February of this year, Farrah was chastised for allowing Sophia to wear so much makeup.

Jenelle Evans, a fellow Teen Mom, praised Farrah for allowing Sophia to wear makeup, calling it “cool” for preteens.

Farrah was chastised in August for bringing Sophia to a yacht party in Mexico.

Farrah posted videos of herself and Sophia partying with the other adults in attendance.

Farrah and Sophia posed alongside two scantily clad dancers for a photo earlier this month.

Sophia was recently unrecognizable in their virtual Christmas card.

Farrah was chastised for allowing Sophia to wear so much makeup in the holiday photos, and she was labeled “disgusting.”

After allowing Sophia to dye her hair bright purple after having red streaks, Farrah was slammed by angry fans.

