In a GMA interview, Jamie Lynn Spears defends herself, claiming she didn’t ‘oversee funds’ during Britney’s conservatorship.

On Good Morning America (GMA), Jamie Lynn Spears finally spoke out about Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

2022

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Britney Spears, 30, came under fire in June 2021 after testifying that she wanted to sue her entire family for holding her captive in a conservatorship.

Although Britney Spears’ mother, Lynn Spears, was never involved in the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn was in charge of Britney’s sons’ trust at one point.

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was interviewed on Good Morning America by ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang.

The anchor inquired about the younger sister’s new book as well as the two women’s feud.

Chang also addressed Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn told viewers that she doesn’t understand Britney’s conservatorship any more than she did when she was pregnant and 17 in 2008 when it was established.

“On my sister’s trust and will, there was a time when she asked me to be the person who made sure her boys got what they needed,” Jamie Lynn explained.

“I thought that was a very normal thing, whether she was in conservatorship or not.”

I realized I didn’t want to be a part of it until she was no longer under conservatorship.

There was no such thing as me overseeing funds or anything.

And if that was the case, there had been a misunderstanding.

In any case, I didn’t take any steps to be a part of it.”

@jamielynnspears says she still loves her big sister, @britneyspears.

Jamie Lynn also stated that she assisted Britney in ending her conservatorship.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn continued, “so when she needed help, I set up ways for her to get it.”

“I went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to end the conservatorship if she wanted to.”

Britney Spears is currently unavailable for comment as of the time of publication of this article…

