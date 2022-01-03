In a Harry Potter special, this Emma Roberts photo was mistaken for Emma Watson.

Fans are buzzing about more than just the special after one eagle-eyed viewer noticed a blunder.

Congratulations on your photo!

The highly anticipated reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, premiered on HBO Max on Saturday, January 1 after a little more than two decades since the premiere of the first installment.

While the magical reunion is enough to get fans talking, it’s one small photo blunder that has everyone talking on social media.

An image appeared on the screen at the start of the special, which producers assumed was a younger version of Emma Watson, 31.

The childhood photo, however, was later confirmed to be of Emma Roberts, 30, not Watson.

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” one fan wrote on Twitter, alongside a screenshot of the Scream Queens alum’s Instagram post from 2012.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention,” producers for the reunion special said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly after the small blunder was discovered.

“A new version will be available soon.”

Despite the fact that neither Emma nor Roberts have commented on the special switch-a-roo, fans have already taken to Roberts’ throwback Instagram photo to jokingly “praise” the actress for her Harry Potter role.

Watson opened up about landing the role of a lifetime during the reunion special, admitting that she had second thoughts about continuing as Hermione.

Emma admitted to co-star Rupert Grint, “I think I was scared.”

“I’m not sure if you ever felt like it reached a point where you thought, ‘This is going to take forever now.'”

“No one had to convince me to see it through,” the actress said, adding, “the fans genuinely wanted you to succeed, and we all genuinely have each other’s backs.”

