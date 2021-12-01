In a haunting 2003 interview with Drew Barrymore, Brittany Murphy expressed her desire to “live as long as possible.”

In a chilling 2003 interview, Brittany Murphy told Drew Barrymore that she wanted to “live as long as possible.”

Brittany Murphy, the late actress, spoke with her friend Drew Barrymore in 2003 about how she wanted to live and die.

Murphy’s final days became a shocking and mysterious celebrity death story just six years later.

Her words to her friend about wanting to live a long life of happiness and health are all the more powerful because of the details of her severely deteriorated state at such a young age.

Murphy spoke with Barrymore about a variety of topics in a 2003 interview for Interview.

Both actors were in their twenties and had already made a name for themselves in Hollywood.

They did, however, co-star in the 2001 film Riding in Cars With Boys and appeared to be friendly.

One thing that stands out now is Murphy’s response when the subject of death was brought up.

“Painlessly,” she told Barrymore when she described how she wanted to die.

She went on to say, “I’d like to be very, very old.”

“I want to be happy and healthy for as long as I can.”

It was a beautiful response, according to Barrymore, because it turned a question about dying into a statement about how she wanted to live.

Murphy’s death, however, was far from what she had anticipated.

She was a young woman who appeared to be unhappy, unwell, and in a lot of pain.

On December 1st,

Murphy died on December 20, 2009, after becoming ill and collapsing in the house she shared with her mother and husband, Simon Monjack.

Her death was ruled an accident, despite some family members’ doubts.

For more than a decade, rumors of poisoning lingered.

“She had pneumonia and was very anemic, and she was on medication,” Coroner Asst.

“And all of that combined killed her,” Chief Ed Winter told People.

Murphy’s system had no illegal drugs in it when she died, according to Winter.

“It was only prescription and over-the-counter medications,” he explained.

Perhaps most importantly, he stated that things might have turned out differently if Murphy had sought medical help sooner.

“This death could have been avoided,” Winter said.

He went on to say, “Murphy was planning on seeing a doctor, but she unfortunately passed away before she did.”

“This was a case of a pneumonia patient who was anemic and was taking medication when she should have been seeing a doctor.”

Monjack, in particular…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.