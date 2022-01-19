In a heartfelt tribute days after his funeral, John Stamos says late Bob Saget ‘died bright and fierce.’

In a touching tribute days after Bob Saget’s funeral, John Stamos says the late actor “died bright and fierce.”

It’s a lovely memory.

John Stamos said Bob Saget “died bright and fierce” in a touching tribute days after attending his funeral.

Stamos, 58, reflected on his friend’s sudden death at the age of 65, as well as the shock of losing someone who had seemed so alive just hours before.

“My first thought when I saw his last Instagram post was that he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” the Full House star wrote on Instagram.

Stamos also shared a video honoring Saget’s life and career, which featured Don Rickles singing “Laughter For Love” as the soundtrack.

He went on to say that “when I really thought about it, Bob did it right.”

“We should all want to ‘Die Alive.’ We don’t want to be consumed by regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded.”

“We want to be overjoyed at the opportunity to do what we do best,” Stamos wrote.

“Bob felt energised, grateful, and valued.

He died brightly and ferociously.”

On January 9, the day after performing a stand-up set in Jacksonville, Florida, Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room.

“OK, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

Quite a crowd.

“There’s a lot of positivity,” the late comedian wrote on Instagram just hours before he died.

“I’m back in comedy like I used to be when I was 26.”

I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it,” he wrote, adding that he plans to keep performing around the country in 2022, joking that he was “addicted” to stand-up comedy.

Saget was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by many of his celebrity friends, including Stamos and his former Full House co-stars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, less than a week after his death.

During the funeral procession, Stamos and Coulier, both 62, acted as pallbearers.

“Of course, there were many tears, but there was also a great deal of laughter.”

The service, which took place on Friday, January 14, was “a perfect goodbye to Bob,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“At [Full House creator] Jeff Franklin’s home, there is now a celebration of life memorial.”

Stamos has done so.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

John Stamos Says Late Bob Saget ‘Died Bright and Fierce’ in Touching Tribute Days After Funeral