In a heartwarming Christmas card with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, Prince Harry gives a touching nod to Princess Diana.

In a heartwarming Christmas card with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, Prince Harry pays a touching tribute to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana was honored in Prince Harry’s Christmas card, despite the fact that she was unable to join him and his growing family to celebrate the holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed Lilibet, their six-month-old daughter, in a heartwarming family photo earlier today.

Meghan is seen leaning against her husband and raising her baby girl in the air, while adorable two-year-old Archie sits on his father’s knee.

Prince Harry is seen wearing ripped jeans, a blue shirt, and a beaded bracelet on his wrist with an emotional story.

The bracelet is thought to have been acquired by the Duke of Sussex during a trip to Africa shortly after his mother Princess Diana died, and he has come to associate it with her.

Harry revealed in a previous interview that he first visited Africa after his mother died and has since become a champion for some of the causes she was passionate about across the continent.

“I came [to Africa]for the first time in 1997, right after my mother died,” he explained.

“My father told my brother and me that we were going to Africa to get away from it all,” she says.

Diana famously walked through an area in Huambo that was being cleared of explosives in 1997, bringing attention to the issue of landmines.

Prince Harry continued his mother’s work three years ago when he visited the same location and recreated the iconic photograph.

In the last 25 years, the Duke has rarely been seen without the bracelet, which he wore throughout his time at Eaton and when he welcomed his son Archie into the world in 2019.

Furthermore, Botswana holds a special place in the hearts of the couple, as it was there that Harry took Meghan on a romantic trip prior to their engagement in 2017.

Prince Harry visited Huambo Orthopaedic Centre, which has now been renamed after his mother, before stepping down as senior working royals in January 2020.

